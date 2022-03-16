A New Prague man was charged in Scott County District Court with possession of child pornography after authorities allegedly found pictures and videos of female juveniles engaged in sexual acts on his phone.
Corey Leo Carlson Teal, 32, was released without bail or bond by District Judge Tanya O’Brien on March 7, provided he comply with certain conditions like not using social media or possessing pornographic material.
Carlson Teal was being represented by Assistant Public Defender Michelle Maureen McLean, who didn’t immediately return a phone call. His next appearance was scheduled for April 19.
According to the criminal complaint, the Scott County Digital Forensics Lab found 16 photographs and 31 videos of pre-pubescent females engaged in different sexual acts on a phone owned by Carlson Teal that was obtained through a search warrant.
The investigation unfolded after the New Prague Police Department was notified in December 2020 by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about a report submitted by Snapchat of an image of a nude female, approximately 7- or 8-years-old, posing in a sexual manner.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children allegedly verified that six of the victims in the videos found on Carlson Teal’s phone had been identified in previous law enforcement investigations, the complaint said.