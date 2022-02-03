A New Prague man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the December 2020 murder of his roommate in their Sand Creek Township residence.
Taylor Jason Beuch, 24, pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court in September to felony intentional second-degree murder, not premeditated, of Casey Trutnau, 23, as part of a plea deal that would keep his sentence under the 40-year maximum allowable for the charge.
In handing down the sentence Dec. 6, District Court Judge Colleen King credited Beuch with 351 days of time served and ordered him to supply a DNA sample.
In accordance with Minnesota statute, Beuch will serve 200 months of his sentence in prison followed by 100 months of supervised release. Barring any more convictions while he's incarcerated, Beuch’s anticipated release date is set for August 2037.
Prior to his plea, the Scott County Attorney’s Office was seeking an upward sentencing departure due to the presence of a 16-year-old witness to the murder.
Trutnau, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, is fondly remembered. “He just put everybody before himself,” Cole Leahy, a childhood friend of Trutnau, told Southwest News Media in March 2021. “He cared so much about other people.”
According to court documents:
Beuch, then 23, called 911 the afternoon of Dec. 21, 2020, and told police dispatch that Trutnau had attacked him with a knife, leading him to retaliate. On the call with authorities, Beuch said the victim was still breathing and that he did not know where the knife went.
Jordan police found Trutnau lying near a pool of blood in the front yard. Beuch, who was still on the scene, was arrested. Trutnau had multiple lacerations on his body and stab wounds in his chest. He died from his injuries the next day at Hennepin County Medical Center.