The victim of a stabbing in Sand Creek Township on Monday, died Dec. 22, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the victim, Casey Jeb Trutnau, 23, of Jordan, died early Tuesday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center. He had been in critical condition since he was airlifted there Monday afternoon.
The incident took place in the 4400 block of Cedar Valley Lane around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon. A 23-year-old man was arrested and booked in the Scott County Jail that evening and an investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
The Scott County Attorney's Office is expected to file charges by Wednesday afternoon.