Looking for positive opportunities for your child to learn and grow? Youth grades K-6 can join Scott County 4-H for Discovery Day on Oct. 16 from 9-11 a.m. at the Scott County Extension Office in Jordan.
Staff and volunteers will lead age-appropriate activities while giving youth ideas on how to explore their interests through 4-H. October's Discovery Day will explore geology and mosaics. Discovery Day is open to 4-H members and non-members. Bring any questions about 4-H.
A responsible adult must accompany youth, and there is a $5 fee to help cover the cost of supplies. Register in advance online at z.umn.edu/ScottDiscoveryDay or call Michelle at 952-492-5379. If cost is a barrier, please contact Sarah Odendahl, 4-H Extension Educator, at 952-492-5384 or sodendah@umn.edu.