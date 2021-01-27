The Jordan Commercial Club is gearing up to host its ninth annual Mill Pond Masters event, happening Saturday, Feb. 13.
Groups of four players will have the opportunity to play ice golf on the Lagoon Park course. Food and drinks will be available, as well as bonfires around the course for players to warm up around.
The golf isn't the only competition of the day — recognition will be given out for the best cooler, best-dressed team, a turkey bowling competition and other sponsor hole contests throughout the course.
Cost of registration is $20 for each adult over 21 and $10 for those under 21. Golfers 12 and younger play for free.
Those interested can preregister online at bit.ly/3otbN98. Registration can be done in-person at 11 a.m. on the day of the event, just prior to the 12 p.m. shotgun start.
For full details you can visit the Jordan Commercial Club's website, bit.ly/39r6H9b.