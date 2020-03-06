The Jordan City Council's interest in adding a left turn signal over the intersection of Highway 21 and 282 could lead to more work than meets the eye.
The proposition was brought up by Councilman Jeremy Goebel at the Feb. 28 meeting of the city council, when he asked if the turn signal was feasible at the site.
"I've had numerous people ask me about it," Goebel said.
City Engineer Mike Waltman returned to the March 2 meeting to inform the council that the the intersection's layout is compatible with the change. Waltman also said research shows a turn arrow on northbound and southbound Highway 21 would alleviate some delays during morning and evening rush hours.
Estimated work on the traffic light would be relatively simple. The mast arm would be extended 5 feet and two traffic signal boxes would be added to the arm. These costs are estimated to be $15,000. Possible modifications to the signal head cabinet, however, could cost an additional $15,000-$25,000.
Extra work
Waltman also reached out the Minnesota Department of Transportation for input, since they're responsible for the two trunk highways.
Waltman told the council that any changes to the turn signal might require the city to bring the intersection up to MnDOT's disability compliance standards. These improvements would likely include modifications to the pedestrian crosswalk ramps and would cost an estimated $25,000.
All project costs would be paid by the city.
"MnDoT has indicated that because the signal is only 10 years old, and they were't planning to do any work on it for about another 20 years, that associated costs for upgrading the signal based on the city's desire would be the city's cost," Waltman said.
The traffic light project cost could be as high as $50,000 — before MnDOT's ADA requirements are factored in. The full project could cost as much as $75,000.
The council directed Waltman continue his coordination with MNDoT to better understand the scope of the project.