Most Americans are experiencing some level of self-isolation while they wait for the pandemic to run its course through the country. But while the "Safer at Home" mantra may be true for many, it can exacerbate domestic violence issues, said Executive Director of the Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women Christie Larson.
Larson, who stepped into her role in July 2019, said domestic violence victims are already isolated and the elimination of workplace connections or affiliations with a faith community or a child's school due to the coronavirus can make people feel even more alone.
The Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women is a social service provider based in Belle Plaine that provides domestic violence services for residents of Carver and Scott counties, including immediate crisis response and ongoing supportive services and education. It serves about 1,400 clients every year.
When people are isolated or self-quarantining, the perpetrators have more access to victims, Larson said.
"Tensions are already high," she said. "People are scared. Emotions flare."
Unemployment and financial difficulties can also heighten the number of incidents, Larson said, especially as many are out of work due to COVID-19.
"During this time, I think it’s important that we as a team continue to reach out to our community members and neighbors so that people are aware that support is still out there and feel less isolated," Larson said.
During the pandemic, SVABW will continue to provide vital crisis programs for victims of domestic violence. Its crisis line is open 24 hours a day and advocates are available to help by calling 952-873-4214. The organization can provide safety planning, emotional support, order for protection information and community resource updates over the phone. Those in immediate danger should call 911.
Online support groups are expected to start in April.
Those interested in helping the cause can do so in the following ways:
Become a crisis line volunteer. This service can be done from the comfort of your own home. An online training is required; if you are interested in this opportunity, email Twyla at Twyla.O@svabw.org.
Donate. Donate online at bit.ly/2QXy4yh.
Make purchases through an Amazon Wish List. All items purchased are shipped directly to the SVABW office and support client programs. Find the list online at amzn.to/3axnmpE.