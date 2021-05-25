Beginning Tuesday, June 1, all Scott County Library locations will expand walk-in hours and restore some services previously paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including access to meeting rooms, according to a news release from the library system. Library customers may visit the library during expanded hours to browse for items, collect their holds, use Wi-Fi, and interact with staff.
The Library will continue to follow safety measures prescribed by Scott County Public Health to ensure visitors have a safe and comfortable experience during this transitional period. Face masks are no longer required, but visitors are welcome to wear them if they prefer. The library will also continue to sanitize high-touch surfaces regularly, the release said.
Meeting rooms can be reserved beginning June 1. Study rooms will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Curbside pickup service will also continue to be available by appointment. Customers can make reservations by calling their library, visiting the library website at www.scottlib.org, or by downloading the Scott County Library mobile app “Scott Lib (MN)” from their app store.
The Summer Spotlight summer reading program has also been creatively adapted to ensure the continued safety of children and families. Families are invited to view the variety of virtual, outdoor, and pick-up program options at www.scottlib.org/summer.
The Library encourages customers to visit their website to view a detailed list of Frequently Asked Questions about expanded services at www.scottlib.org/covid19. Customers may also call their library with questions:
- Belle Plaine Library: 952-873-6767
- Jordan Library: 952-496-8050
- Elko New Market Library: 952-496-8030
- New Prague Library: 952-496-8026
- Prior Lake Library: 952-447-3375
- Savage Library: 952-707-1770
- Shakopee Library: 952-233-9590
- Scott County Law Library: 952-496-8713