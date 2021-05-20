Scott County gov center

Scott County Government Center. 

 Courtesy photo

Investigative reporting aired by KARE-TV this week details "numerous failures" in Scott County's handling of a foster care case that resulted in a child's murder. 

The allegations are now at the center of a federal lawsuit filed against Hennepin and Scott counties surrounding the treatment of Layla Jackson, an 18-month-old girl murdered by foster parent Jason Betlach in 2018. 

Betlach, of Jordan, is serving a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Scott County District Court. 

The lawsuit detailed by KARE-TV alleges the county's social workers failed their legal requirements, leaving Layla "racially harassed, mocked, beaten, and then murdered." 

KARE's investigative report, which aired May 19, can be viewed here

Tags

Events