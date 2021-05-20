Investigative reporting aired by KARE-TV this week details "numerous failures" in Scott County's handling of a foster care case that resulted in a child's murder.
The allegations are now at the center of a federal lawsuit filed against Hennepin and Scott counties surrounding the treatment of Layla Jackson, an 18-month-old girl murdered by foster parent Jason Betlach in 2018.
Betlach, of Jordan, is serving a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Scott County District Court.
The lawsuit detailed by KARE-TV alleges the county's social workers failed their legal requirements, leaving Layla "racially harassed, mocked, beaten, and then murdered."
KARE's investigative report, which aired May 19, can be viewed here.