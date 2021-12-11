High school students of Jordan are invited by American Legion Post 3 to compete in the 2021 annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program.
The invitation to enter the competition was recently extended by Post Commander Bill Rutz
The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the U.S. government, according to a press release. The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant and must be 8-10 minutes in length.
In the local Post 3 event, prizes of $150, $100, and $50 will be awarded to the top 3 finishers.
The contest will be held In Jordan at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
In addition to the awards by winners of the various elimination rounds of competition, college scholarships of $25,000, $22,500, and $20,000 will be awarded to the first through third places in the national finals. Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship.
Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $2,000 scholarship. The top three youth orators who have won all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April in Indianapolis.
The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners at the national contest.
High school students in Jordan who are interested in entering the competition will find complete rules and contest information at the website below or by emailing William Smith at smithwusaf@yahoo.com.
For more information, visit legion.org/oratorical.