The History Channel’s hit reality television series ‘American Pickers’ is making the trek back to Minnesota in October, where it will once again search for unusual, unique items with equally intriguing stories behind them.
The documentary series follows professional antique “pickers” Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team as they travel across the country in search of America’s most valuable antique collections. They then name a price to buy the relics from the collector and restore and recycle them.
“The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way,” a press release states.
‘American Pickers’ only picks from private collections. No items from stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public are considered.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.