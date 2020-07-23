The 23rd annual Relay for Life of Scott County will look different this year than it has in the past.
Typically, the event runs from 5 p.m. to midnight and features sponsors, activities, food, games and ceremonies all geared toward honoring loved ones affected by cancer. Throughout the night luminaries are lit to remember those lost to the disease, and those who have raised funds walk together to raise support for life-saving research and treatment.
This summer, like many in-person fundraising events, the Relay for Life event couldn’t safely go on under “business as usual.” But partnering with other Relay’s across the state, Scott County’s Relay is still planning to pull off a modified event while staying true to its cancer-fighting mission.
Those who signed up for the Relay this year are encouraged to walk in their neighborhoods beginning Monday, July 27. Rather than pitching a tent at one unified site with other fundraising teams, team members will camp in their own backyards the evening of July 31, when the in-person opening ceremony would have taken place.
The only in-person element of the event will be the luminary walk-through taking place Saturday, Aug. 1 in the parking lot of Shakopee High School. From 6 to 10:30 p.m. you can donate to light a luminary in memory of a loved one lost to cancer. Individual luminaries will be spaced out to allow for social distancing, and masks will be required. Reservations are highly encouraged to ensure everyone has space to walk through at their own pace, said event lead Ruby Winings.
While local businesses are usually quick to sponsor the event, many sponsors have taken a hit due to COVID-19 this year and are unable to provide as much financial support as years past, Winings said. General donations will be accepted on-site, but those who want to give can also do so online, said Winings.
“A portion of the dollars we raise from this Relay will stay within our community and go to patient services and treatments in our area,” Winings said.
“That’s what draws people back to Relay,” Winings said, “It’s a way to help out your neighbors and your community.”
Despite some of the limitations imposed by COVID-19 health and safety precautions, Winings is hopeful this year’s format will help raise awareness among those who may not have heard about the Relay’s mission before. She encourages those who are signed up to invite their neighbors to walk with them and help the cause by donating or sharing photos on social media.
“We’re a lot smaller than we’re used to,” Winings said, “But this is an important fight. It’s a once-a-year event to celebrate cancer survivors in our community.”
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit relayforlife.org/scottcountymn.