U.S. Rep. Angie Craig visited Jordan April 17 to speak with small business owners about pandemic shutdowns, Paycheck Protection Program loans and and the U.S. Highway 169 interchange project that will affect operations throughout the summer.
Craig, a Democrat from Eagan, who represents Minnesota’s 2nd District, which includes Scott County, was hosted by Jordan Mayor Mike Franklin and City Administrator Tom Nikunen.
Together, they toured several of downtown Jordan’s small businesses, including Mousse Sparkling Wine Co., Roets Brewery and Sassy Kat Boutique.
“It’s an honor to support our towns and the hardworking business owners in our community,” Craig tweeted Saturday.