A Richfield man accused of rape at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival can't use his alleged victim's medical records in his defense, three Minnesota Court of Appeals judges ruled this month.
Judges Carol Hooten, Matthew Johnson and Tracy Smith in an opinion filed Jan. 21 reverse a Scott County District Court decision that the higher court said would violate the state's rape-shield law.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Todd Zettler in November asked the appellate judges to overturn District Judge Rex Stacey's April ruling allowing Carr Hagerman to cite the records, which include the victim's disclosure of a separate sexual assault.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said Tuesday he was "pleased with the decision" from appeals court, adding this is exactly the kind of situation the rape-shield law was designed for. Hocevar said the defense now has the opportunity to appeal the decision again. If not, the case will return to district court and a new trial timeline will be set.
Hagerman, 61, is the festival’s former entertainment director and has pleaded not guilty to two felony criminal sexual conduct charges after investigators said he beat and raped a freelance photographer working at the festival in September 2017.
Case background
In March, Piper Wold, Hagerman’s defense attorney, asked Stacey for permission to tell jurors about the victim’s disclosure to a psychiatrist of a second rape between the September incident and her report to police about Hagerman the following November.
“Our intention is to show that the complainant’s story about what she says took place with respect to Mr. Hagerman changed,” Wold previously said, arguing that jurors should hear that the victim didn’t inform police of the second alleged rape and made inconsistent statements.
Stacey ruled that Hagerman’s right to a defense outweighed the state’s rape-shield law, which limits discussion of a sexual assault victim’s prior sexual history in court.
Former Assistant Scott County Attorney Nelson Rhodus argued bringing in details about the second alleged assault would be tantamount to claiming one or both of the victim’s allegations were false.
There’s no evidence that the victim wasn’t being truthful, and allowing the records would be more damaging to the victim than beneficial to Hagerman, Rhodus said.
Wold did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch contributed to this report.