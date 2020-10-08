Gerard Yarusso's backyard is a jungle of scrap metal, in all the right ways.
"This is made from construction scraffolding," the 67-year-old said, pointing to a sculpture, as he lumbered through the sea of parts and pieces.
His home, which he shares with his wife of 35 years, Karen, is situated on the main drag in the unincorporated community near Shakopee, Marystown, directly across the street from the stately Church of St. Mary of the Purification.
In Gerard Yarusso's backyard, intricately-welded sculptures sprinkle the land. It's easy to see which each sculpture is — a trellis, a bench, a bird bath, etc. — but under close scrutiny, each piece of art is made of scrap parts that never had any business being welded together until Gerard Yarusso got ahold of them.
There's a giant trellis shaped like a spiderweb with a six-legged araneid creature in the middle, but with a doll-like head. A whimsical metal tree sprouts from behind a bench in the corner of the lot and an 1800s-style bicycle crafted from bits and pieces of metal stands near Gerard Yarusso's work station.
Gerard Yarusso walks the yard pointing out the creations and explaining where he got the metal for each. This one from an old barn being torn down, this one from a Craiglist ad. Friends will let him know when there's old metal worth picking through. As cows moo in the nearby pasture that borders his property, Gerard Yarusso points in all directions as he explains which neighbors have pieces of his art in their own yards. All of them, it seems, although he never sells his work.
"He sees stuff that others don't see," said Karen Yarusso, who's smile doesn't leave her face as her husband talks about his craft. "It's amazing."
Gerard Yarusso crouches down to the ground and points to a small metal creature with a circular nose and a helmet made from an old cattle water trough. The creature didn't have legs, but instead wheels on either side.
"This is Radar," he said, with a Cheshire smile. "Radar the amputee."
Yarusso can make war jokes like that — he served in the Vietnam War as a gunner's mate. When probed about his time in the war, Yarusso didn't pour out his feelings, only saying that he "didn't feel like participating much" in society upon his return home.
Gerard and Karen Yarusso grew up attending St. John's the Baptist Catholic School in Jordan and met through their families due to a several-year age difference.
When Gerard Yarusso returned from the war, he filled his resume with various skills and trades, like attending vocational school for watchmaking, working in industrial automation and learning how to weld from his brother, Dave, who had a fabrication company in Shakopee.
Perhaps it's a culmination of those skills and experiences that prepared him for creating beauty from scrap metal that others would just as well toss. And why he does it? He likes sharing with the veterans, he said. Many of his pieces have undertones that could only speak to those who have experienced war.
The spark
Three years ago, Gerard Yarusso was recovering in the VA Hospital from a quadruple bypass, an open-heart surgery, when he saw an exhibit for the Minneapolis Veterans Creative Arts Competition, a competition that aimed to showcase the creative accomplishments of veterans and educate about the therapeutic benefits of the arts.
Gerard Yarusso thought something like that could be good for him, too.
This year, his submissionn to the contest, "Sadie the Seamstress," took first place in the competition. The intricate creation, which took about 10 months to complete, was crafted from six Singer sewing machines. Karen Yarusso helped her husband track down the needed sewing machines by hunting on the internet.
The sculpture, "Sadie," shows a seated feminine character with a face molded by hand from aluminum (it took Gerard Yarusso several tries to get it just right), flaming hair, the word "SINGER," across her abdomen and "vintage Victorian era witch's boots."
She's mending the torn fabric of society, Yarusso said.
Shared talents
"He is an extremely talented man," said Julie Welch, who met Gerard Yarusso through the church across the street, where they are both parishoners. Welch, who calls Gerard Yarusso, "Chub," said he's shared his talents with the church community, too.
"He relandscaped the whole front of the church and the parish center at some point and would not take anything for it," she said, adding he's built decorative pieces and benches that now sit permanently at the church. "He's the most generous, kind-hearted, joyous guy."
When it snowed, Gerard Yarusso was a go-to for shoveling the church sidewalk, although much of that has changed since his heart surgery.
Still, he has a set of keys to get inside the church, which is just across the street from his home. He walks the building with Karen Yarusso, as they both marvel the sanctuary and its stained glass and take care to ensure everything is in its place.
Back in his yard, Gerard Yarusso points out last year's first-place prize from the arts competition for veterans — a stick figurine with popping eyes on a two-wheeled contraption.
"He's sewing seeds of happiness," he said.