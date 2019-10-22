Clients of Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation will have the option to pursue an environmentally-friendly alternative to cremation next year, when the Jordan funeral home begins offering alkaline hydrolysis services.
The process, heralded as a “green alternative” to cremation, reduces a body to micro-molecules using water, alkaline chemicals, heat and sometimes pressure. The intended result is an accelerated natural decomposition by using environmentally-friendly chemicals that don’t produce toxic gas or air pollutants.
The Jordan City Council voted unanimously to amend the funeral home’s conditional use permit at their Monday meeting, allowing for alkaline hydrolysis services to be carried out at Ballard-Sunder’s downtown Jordan location.
The process takes two to three hours and reduces bodes to bone fragment and a fluid called effluent remains, which is made of salts, sugars, amino acids and peptides. Effluent remains can be discharged into waste water. Mercury from dental fillings is contained and recycled instead of vaporized.
Funeral Director Lindsey Ballard said the goal is to begin offering services as soon as building permits and licenses are approved by the state — hopefully sometime next year. The funeral home will undergo some internal renovations to install the equipment, which is significantly less involved than a crematory installation.
While the city council voted unanimously to approve the process, there was some dissent voiced during the public comment section of the meeting.
Former city councilman Thom Boncher said no meaningful conditions were applied to the amended use and offered the council a list of proposed conditions. One of Boncher’s conditions was that no bodies from outside Scott County are served at the funeral home.
“We don’t want bodies coming from other counties that may be diseased or contain radiation from chemotherapy,” Boncher said.
At an Oct. 8 planning commission meeting, Ballard said of the 175-200 families are served at the funeral home’s three Scott County locations, about about 63% are cremations, which are conducted in Jordan. Ballard-Sunder also limits cremation to their clients, unlike other crematories that provide cremation services for other funeral homes.
Michelle Bisek, who lives and operates a daycare across the street advocated for limiting the scope of cremations.
“If a CUP can be expanded I would most certainly think it could be retracted,” Bisek said.
Another concerned raised by Boncher was the process’ toll on the sewer system. However, after analyzing the process, Public Works Director Scott Haas verified process will create no negative impacts on the city’s wastewater system and can be effectively treated.
Haas met with Ballard-Sunder owners, as well as alkaline hydrolysis expert Dean Fisher, earlier this month to make sure the process wouldn’t conflict with the city’s water use management plan. Fisher said water temperatures, which reach 302 degrees during the process, will be reduced to about 150 degrees before being flushed into the sewer system.
Fisher also said alkaline hydrolysis has one-fourth the carbon footprint of other burial methods. Adding the process, however, will not replace flame cremation at the funeral home. Ballard said they hope to see the process overtake 25% of flame creations in the first year of operation.
“We think that would be a fairly easy goal to get to,” she said.
The process would come at a premium though, costing about $500 more than flame creation. Fisher said the machinery costs about twice as much as a crematory.
“This will be a premium offering just like hybrid cars are,” Ballard said. “You buy organic food at the grocery, things that are green are considered a premium offering and that’s how we plan on using it.”