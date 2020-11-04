Voters re-elected Barb Weckman Brekke and Tom Wolf to the Scott County Board of Commissioners after double-digit wins over their respective challengers, according to unofficial election results early Wednesday from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Commissioner Dave Beer was also re-elected to District 4, which covers parts of Prior Lake and Shakopee, after running unopposed. Beer earned 13,651 votes in unofficial results.
Weckman Brekke returns to represent District 1 for a second term with a focus on "transformational change."
"I've been honored and privileged to serve the last four years and I look forward to continuing to do so. Scott County is a great place, I've lived here all my life and care about it. I'm going to work with folks to make it a great place to live and continue to do business," said Weckman Brekke, whose district includes Jordan, Belle Plain, parts of Shakopee and New Prague, and the townships of Belle Plaine, Blakeley, Helena, Jackson, Louisville, St. Lawrence and Sand Creek.
Tom Wolf, whose sat on the board since 2009, returns to represent District 2, which covers Elko New Market, parts of Prior Lake and the townships of Cedar Lake, Credit River, New Market and Spring Lake.
"We worked really hard, any victory is a nice victory," Wolf said. "My opponent worked really hard. It's a tough race, but I've been campaigning a long time."
Wolf said his top priority is helping Scott County residents navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've got to get our county back running 100%. That's number one," he said.
Wolf won with 9,852 votes, or 68.57% of the votes, to challenger Margaret "Marty" Pleasant's 4,451 votes with all precincts reporting, in unofficial results. Pleasant, who owns and manages a Bloomington-based IT consulting firm, ran a campaign focused on lowering taxes and supporting small businesses.
Weckman Brekke won with 8,197 votes, or 57.02% of votes, to former county commissioner Joe Wagner's 6,107 votes with all precincts reporting, in unofficial results.
Wagner previously represented District 1 for 18 years before losing to Weckman Brekke in 2016. Wagner relocated to Shakopee in 2018 and launched an unsuccessful bid for the District 3 seat to Commissioner Michael Beard.
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.
Scott County Auditor Cindy Geis confirmed Tuesday evening that Scott County's unofficial results include all votes cast via absentee, early voting or Election Day voting before polls closed.