The Belle Plaine Fire Department will celebrate its 125th anniversary of serving the community on Saturday, Aug. 17 with a free event for the public.
Established in 1894, the Belle Plaine Fire Department consists of 30 members who volunteer a combined total of 3,500 hours, responding to 160 calls annually, according to a news release from the fire department. The calls for service include fault alarm operations, medical emergencies, traffic accidents, searches for lost persons and, of course, fires. All members are on call and respond in the event of an emergency from home or work with the average response time of three to five minutes to all properties within the Belle Plaine community and surrounding townships.
The Belle Plaine Fire Department has the largest service area in Scott County, accounting for 15 square miles, the release said. Throughout the year, the Belle Plaine Fire Department is proactive in fire education around the community including in local elementary schools, scout programs and numerous civic organizations.
The Belle Plaine Fire Department’s long standing tradition of serving the community will continue as it holds a free and open to the public celebration on Saturday at Prairie Park, 650 East Park Street, Belle Plaine. The event will begin at noon and last throughout midnight and will include activities and entertainment for the whole family. Children can enjoy watching water fights and exploring Belle Plaine’s fire trucks. Bounce houses, dunk tanks, face painters and the Scott County Library Book Mobile will also be onsite. Adults of all ages can enjoy a bean bag tournament, food trucks, craft vendors, beer garden and live bands throughout the day, concluding with a performance by Viva Kneivel. A full schedule of events can be found below.
Schedule of events
12:30 p.m.: Water Fights
1-4 p.m.: Fire truck show
2 p.m.: Bean bag tournament
5-8 p.m.: Beer garden happy hour specials
Live entertainment
12-3 p.m.: Charlie Sticha Band
4-7 p.m.: The Six Outlaws
8 p.m.: Midnight Viva Kneivel