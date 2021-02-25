A Belle Plaine woman was charged in Scott County District Court with one count of mail theft and one count of possessing stolen checks — both felonies — after her mother found pieces of mail within the apartment they shared and alerted authorities.
Brenda Lee Stevens, 30, could face up to eight years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines if convicted.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Dec. 10, 2020 Stevens' mother, whom she had been living with off-and-on again in Jordan, kicked her daughter out of the apartment. Afterward, she found pieces of mail that did not belong to either of them and called the Jordan Police Department to report it.
Stevens' mother said she had previously seen Stevens going through the mail and assumed it was hers. Stevens also allegedly had a bag full of license plates that did not belong to her at the apartment.
Jordan officers obtained a search warrant and uncovered six packages and numerous pieces of mail from 12 different residences, as well as two checks — one for $1,100 and other for $1,490. Almost all of the items were addressed to residences in Shakopee, and included Amazon and Kohl's packages, some opened and some unopened.
In the following weeks, police made an effort to contact each of the intended recipients of the mail. All of them stated they had not received their mail, nor did they know Stevens or give her permission to retrieve it for them.
Her first court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 30.