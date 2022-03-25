Belle Plaine resident David Einertson officially retired from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year after nearly five decades of service to the county.
Einertson, known to most by his nickname “Bones,” began his public service career in Scott County in 1971.
Over the decades, he worked as a probation case aide in the court system, a deputy, a crime scene investigator, a sergeant and chief deputy. After his retirement in 2000, Einertson returned to work part-time for Scott County processing firearm permits.
“He has been a trailblazer for the Sheriff’s Office and will leave behind a legacy of honor, service and integrity,” said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen, in a statement. “He will be greatly missed.”
Hennen is the last of the six county sheriffs Einertson worked with during his career.
Before beginning his career in Scott County, Einertson served in the U.S. Army for two years, earning the rank of Sergeant E5. Afterward, he moved from his home state of Iowa to attend Minnesota State University in Mankato, where he earned his bachelor of science in sociology and psychology.
In 1973, under Sheriff Bob Moody, Einertson joined the Scott County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. Soon after, he landed the nickname “Bones,” in reference to his tall, lanky build.
“At one time, he was so skinny that he only had one stripe on his pinstripe pajamas,” joked former Sheriff Bill Nevin.
Nevin and Einertson worked together as deputies in the 1970s and soon after became the county’s first crime scene investigators.
“Which was kind of unique for a small county at the time,” Nevin said.
The 1980s brought busy and challenging years for the investigators, including two widely-publicized sex abuse cases.
In 1984, under Sheriff Doug Tietz, Einertson was promoted to sergeant. In 1987, with Nevin in the sheriff’s post, he became chief deputy.
After 13 years in the role, Einertson retired in 2000. Months later, he returned to work processing firearm permits.
Fellow Sheriff’s Office retiree Dave Wagner, known by his nickname “Greek,” said Einertson’s enjoyment of talking with people probably kept him working well past his first retirement.
Wagner, also a Belle Plaine resident, said the two friends are planning a walleye fishing trip in Green Bay in June.
Einertson’s official last day with the department was Jan. 14, 2022. He lives in Belle Plaine with his wife, Phoebe, a retired elementary school teacher.
Q&A
Southwest News Media asked David ‘Bones’ Einertson some questions about his career.
I’ve read that you and Bill Nevin were the first-ever Crime Scene Investigators in Scott County and you particularly enjoyed the new technology becoming available at the time. What did you find most rewarding about your work during those years?
Einertson: I think the most rewarding part of the 1970s was the upgrading of law enforcement and emergency medical training, A basic police and law enforcement course became mandatory in the state of Minnesota, specialty courses became available such as crime scene investigation and advanced criminal investigation. Advanced emergency medical training appeared and a upgrading of the radio system all added up to the police and deputies in Scott County being more effective in carrying out their duties.
What did you enjoy most about your decades with the Sheriff’s Office?
Einertson: What I enjoyed most about my time in the Sheriff’s Office and Scott County employment in general was the people I worked for, with and those I met while working. I was very fortunate in starting out I came in contact with people who had a very high expectation for those in public service. I do not know of anyone I worked with who did not want to do a good job and with all the things going on I had many more positive contacts with people than bad.
Do you have an accomplishment you are most proud of?
Einertson: I do not have any single action I am most proud. As a deputy sheriff you are involved with so many different situations that it is difficult to pick one event that is the best one. it is also difficult to pick one I did not do all that well on, if I had to say what I was most proud of is I believe I tried my best.