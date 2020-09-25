A home in the Arborview development went up in flames the night of Sept. 22, destroying the entire house and garage.
Jordan Police Chief Brett Empey said flames were reignited about seven hours after the initial fire was put out, causing the Jordan Fire Department to be called out two times.
The fire appeared to be accidental, set off by something within the household, Empey said.
The Jordan Fire Department could not be reached for comment on the incident.
Homeowners Lucas and Sabrina Merriman moved to Jordan in February from Farmington. While no one was injured, the family lost all their possessions, including multiple cars, in the fire.
The morning after the fire occurred, the community began to rally around the Merriman family, starting a fundraiser in their name and organizing a food donation drop-off site.
“I have never seen an outpouring of love from a community like this before,” Sabrina Merriman said. “We are overwhelmed with emotion just thinking about everyone who has come out to help.”
Though Merriman says they don’t know many people yet, that hasn’t stopped their neighbors from showing up.
“Jordan is filled with the kindest, most generous people we’ve ever met,” Merriman said.
An account to help the Merriman family will be made at Frandsen Bank & Trust in Jordan. Donations should be made payable to the Merriman Fire Fund.