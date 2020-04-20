After a long winter, the spring thaw can bring unwanted moisture to homes — and in turn — unwanted pests.
Every year, Minnesota homes attract a variety of bugs that pest expert Matt Ferguson, of Rainbow Pest Experts, calls "moisture pests."
"Probably the most common ones in that group are centipedes, ground-dwelling spiders, millipedes and ants," Ferguson said. "Those are probably the ones you're going to see most in the spring."
Many of those pests don't leave behind a trace, except carpenter ants, whose presence can be identified by small piles of sawdust.
"They don't eat wood, but they live in wood and when they chew through it it can look like sawdust," Ferguson said.
But the most common indicator of an insect infestation, Ferguson said, is actually seeing the bugs. A powerful aid in identifying a bug problem is laying out insect-monitoring glue boards, which can be easily found in hardware stores or ordered online.
"They sell different types of glue boards, and honestly a lot of homeowners use mouse-style glue boards for insects and those don't work very well," Ferguson said. "They have a tray with a bit of a lip and insects are less likely to crawl into those."
But the best way to fight moisture pests is to take steps to prevent attracting insects in the first place — and that means keeping the home dry. The University of Minnesota Extension said spring pests are naturally found in moist, decaying leaf litter or other organic material found around building foundations.
To prevent insect intrusion, the U of M-Extension recommends homeowners seal cracks in exterior walls and around doors and windows by late summer. They should also remove leaf litter and decaying vegetation from around the foundation. Ferguson recommends homeowners ensure their gutters are clear so water is properly diverted away from the house. Sub-ground level window wells should be clear of debris and covered, too.
"On the inside, a dehumidifier in the basement is the best tool to reduce the moisture content, making it a less livable habitat for the insects that like that higher moisture content," Ferguson said.
As for when it's time to call in the pros, that's a decision each homeowner has to make by themselves.
"It's hard to tell customers when to call a pest control company because it's so up to the tolerance of each individual customer," Ferguson said.
But there are some insects that should warrant caution on sight. Carpenter ants can cause damage to structures and ticks have the potential to cause Lyme Disease. Wasps are not to be taken lightly, either.
"If you have a wasp nest inside your home, the second you notice it you should do something about it," Ferguson said. "The female lays her eggs in the spring and starts her colony. As the season goes on, by the time you get to September it could be well over 1,000 yellow-jacket wasps in your wall."
Once a bug problem gets out of control, pest experts may employ a variety of methods to remove unwanted guests. For spring insects, Ferguson said they typically rely on a low-impact insecticide that is safe for humans and pets.
For more information on common household pests, visit www.extension.umn.edu/insects.