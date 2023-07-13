At the height of the pandemic, Scott Allar and Jake Pieper decided they were going to open a new kind of restaurant, one that incorporated simulated golfing.
“We were told by so many people that it was crazy to open in a pandemic,” Pieper said. But they believed in the concept. “While golf simulators are nothing new, they’ve become even more popular since the pandemic and we wanted to offer something different.”
That’s how Birdies Golf Lounge and Sports Bar came to be. Birdies combines aspects of a traditional golf simulator with those of a sports bar and restaurant. People can come, play some golf on nearly 50 simulated courses and then grab a drink and some food at the bar. Allar and Pieper celebrated the grand opening over the Fourth of July weekend and was “overwhelming in the best way possible,” according to Allar.
Both Allar and Pieper have been in the golf and restaurant industry for a combined 28 years. Both started working at the Ridges at Sand Creek, Allar doing the dishes and Pieper helping with the golf course, and both have made their way up through the ranks in the industry. When beginning the process of opening Birdies, they looked into locations in New Prague, Belle Plaine and Le Sueur. They settled on Jordan partly because they’re both from here.
“We both grew up here and wanted to be a part of the community,” Allar said. “It’s been a significant learning experience; we did all the construction we were legally allowed to do and while it’s been frustrating at times, it’s also very rewarding.”
They’ve been working on the current space since 2021, converting a former gym space into a restaurant and golf simulator. Allar and Pieper, along with the help of family and friends, have done much of the work themselves. Currently, they’re working on expanding the space to add restaurant-style seating and hope that it will be ready to go by wintertime.
“The goal is to have that space open by wintertime and have more space for the lunch and dinner crowd and create another place to eat in town,” Allar said.
Birdies Golf Lounge and Sports Bar is located at 380 Seville Drive in Jordan. They’re open Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Appointments for the golf simulator, as well as additional information, can be found on their website www.birdieslounge.com.