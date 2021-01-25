The Takeout for Jordan initiative, one of the city of Jordan’s efforts to support local restaurants in the wake of the pandemic, was a success, according to a Jan. 20 Economic Development Association meeting.
The program ran from Nov. 23 through Dec. 21, 2020.
With support of the EDA, $650 of EDA funds were used to purchase gift cards from 12 local restaurants and bars, including Clancy’s, Delia’s All-in-One, Empire Wok, The Feed Mill, Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room, Mousse Winery, The Pickled Pig, Ridges at Sand Creek, Roet’s Brewery, Subway, Suzette’s Restaurant and Swager Nutrition.
Over four weeks 210 entries were received, according to a report from the Jan. 20 meeting. A total of 111 unique people entered.