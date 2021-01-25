Registration is still open for the Scott County-based "Cozy Up" program, designed to help seniors and adults cope with social isolation this winter.
The program is a combined effort of the Scott County Library, the Scott County Public Health Statewide Health Initiative Partnership and the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Seniors who are signed up will receive a series of mailings designed to keep them mentally active while staying at home. The first mailing will arrive at the end of January, the second will involve a creative project, and the final one will contain a surprise gift, according to a recent SHIP press release.
“We know that winter can often be a challenging and isolating time for seniors and others, and even more so during this pandemic. Our booklet and activities were designed to have a personal and even chatty element, and we hope that the challenges and activities offer opportunities for participants to both engage and reflect,” said Lisa Pollard, learning and outreach manager with the Scott County Library.
Enrollment will close Jan. 31, or when supplies run out. To enroll individuals can sign-up at bit.ly/SCLCozyUp or complete a paper sign-up form at the library. The booklet and selected activities are available in Spanish. A downloadable PDF is available at www.scottlib.org/AtHome.