Jordan business owners affected by the Nov. 20 shutdowns can apply to receive funding from a relief fund recently awarded by the state to Scott County.
The relief program, recently approved by the Scott County Board of Commissioners, has two parts — $2.5 million in business assistance, and $350,000 in landlord and rental property assistance.
Jordan businesses can apply to receive up to a $15,000 grant, although amounts will vary based on monthly expenses as determined in the application process.
Applications opened on Jan. 4, and they’ll remain open through March 8, or until all the funds are disbursed.
For more information, visit the Scott County CDA’s website, bit.ly/3bbVGd.