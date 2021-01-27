The City of Jordan and Mousse Sparkling Wine Co. were recognized as a "Project of the Year" by the Economic Development Association of Minnesota at its Jan. 21 winter conference.
Josie Boyle and Micah Lennox opened Mousse Sparkling Wines in September 2020 after years of experience in the wine-making industry.
In order to make their dream a reality, Mousse received a commercial kitchen loan in the amount of $50,000 from the city to help pay for wine-making equipment and construction of the tasting area. Some exterior and interior renovations were also made possible by $15,000 in matching grants from the city.
Boyle says it's been a "great" first few months in business.
"People have been really coming out and supporting us and loving that we're here," said Boyle.
Boyle said they were approached in October 2020 by City Planner Nathan Fuerst, who told her they'd like to nominate the project for the award.
In mid-December, City Administrator Tom Nikunen told them the news — they had won.
"It was awesome," Boyle said. "I didn't expect it. It's just really really nice to be rewarded for all the hard work that we put into the building."
The full award video can be viewed online, bit.ly/3ratoEX.