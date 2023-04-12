To a packed studio space, Gessi Alves welcomed visitors to Flooring by Design, which opened in Jordan this last weekend.
“Thanks everyone for coming,” Alves said. “Our goal is to help people; we want to give back to the community and Jordan.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
To a packed studio space, Gessi Alves welcomed visitors to Flooring by Design, which opened in Jordan this last weekend.
“Thanks everyone for coming,” Alves said. “Our goal is to help people; we want to give back to the community and Jordan.”
Flooring by Design provides various flooring solutions for homeowners, but its overarching goal is to help provide vocational jobs and training to former convicts, people disadvantaged in life and refugees. The business was started as a continuation of the work that Alves and his family do through Hope 4 Venezuela, their nonprofit organization that helps Venezuelan refugees.
“The business has a dual purpose,” Alves said. “It’s part profit, part giving back to the community, part helping train people who want to learn a trade.”
Alves, along with his business partner, Tim Altman, help provide a space for those just entering the trades to get a foot in the door. Altman, with 30 years of experience in the flooring business, helps with the actual installation and physical labor of a flooring business. And Alves does a lot of the marketing and customer outreach. Before entering the flooring business and his nonprofit, Alves and his wife, Emily, were engineers. Alves was a civil engineer and his wife was an agricultural engineer before making their nonprofit their main job.
Mayor Mike Franklin and city staff were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. While they were there, they got a tour of all the various types of flooring that Flooring by Design offers by Altman. The business specializes mostly in vinyl plank flooring and engineered hardwood, but it also has carpet options and installation.
In addition to Alves’ remarks, Franklin also gave a short speech at the grand opening.
“It’s always exciting to open a new business that’s making an investment into the community,” Franklin said. “In my time as mayor, I’ve never seen this many people at a grand opening and it’s really exciting to see.”
Flooring by Design is located across First Street from City Hall at 223 1st Street East. More information about the business can be found on their Facebook page or at 952-492-2211 or email gessi@flooring-bydesign.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.