Frankie’s WunderBAR officially opened Saturday after extensive renovations of the former Moola’s Bar building.
Renovations had been going on since the Gina and Donovan Tegg bought it in September, and like many projects, renovations took longer and were more expensive than originally estimated. The renovations restored the original tin ceiling that was uncovered during the renovations as well gave the imposing bar pride of place.
“The building had good bones and we saw the potential for something great,” Gina Tegg said. “We loved the city of Jordan and it’s such a cute town.”
During the process of cleaning out the building, including the upstairs living space, they filled seven Dumpsters worth of stuff. The building has been some iteration of a bar since before it was Moola’s and there were decades worth of renovations that the Teggs had to go through. Like many buildings in downtown Jordan, they have had problems that occur when a building is over 100 years old.
“Our goal is to bring the building to what it was and replace what was there,” Donovan Tegg said at a recent city Economic Development Authority meeting.
At a ribbon cutting ceremony, Mayor Mike Franklin said that it was really good to see this business open finally.
“This is such a good opportunity for a commercial business, “ Franklin said. “It’s good to see this building back and restored and you guys in Jordan.”
He, along with City Administrator Tom Nikunen, remarked on how much development has occurred in downtown Jordan in recent years and how excited people were for this.
“People are so excited for this,” Nikunen said. “It smells cleaner, like a new building.”
The Teggs said they had wanted to start a bar and when this building came on the market, decided to come to Jordan. Gina Tegg’s father owns and operates several bars in the Twin Cities, including Grand 7 Saloon in St. Paul. While the Teggs still have day jobs, they said their goal is to be open every day from 2 p.m.-11 p.m. and see how that works for them. Their hope to have the patio open by Heimatfest in September.
They also hope to fill a void in the Jordan restaurant scene by appealing to a more family-friendly crowd and by being open during the off days of the week when other places are closed.
A lot of work still needs to be done on the building, especially in the back where the access to the second story needs to be replaced. The EDA approved a façade matching grant that the Teggs applied for for a staircase on the west side of the building and it goes before the planning commission at its next meeting. That staircase would have to be built before other work on the back of the building can take place to preserve access to the second story.
Frankie’s WunderBAR isn’t the only business in town doing updates. Just this year, there have been three applications for the façade matching grant and the city clarified language regarding the grant by streamlining grant amounts and eligibility. Frankie’s WunderBAR also joins a whole host of businesses that have opened or reopened this year in Jordan, including Flooring by Design, Empire Wok, Jake’s Barbershop and The Jordan Smoke Shop.
For those looking to check out the renovations and bar, Frankie’s WunderBAR is open seven days a week from 2-11 p.m. Happy Hour is 2-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition to beers and other alcoholic beverages, they have pizza, soft pretzels and other usual bar fare. Their address is 216 First Street East right next to city hall.