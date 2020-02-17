Dozens of visitors filed through the doors of Delia's All-in-One in downtown Jordan Thursday, Feb. 13 for the restaurant's grand opening event.
"I'm so excited to open the doors for all these people," owner Delia Tinoco told the Independent last week. "I know Jordan needs tacos. This is a dream — I'm very excited."
Visitors were treated to complimentary chips, salsa, guacamole and aguas frescas from 3:30-6:30 p.m. A mariachi band provided live music later in the afternoon.
This is the first brick-and-mortar location for the family-owned and operated business, which previously offered catering services out of a Shakopee kitchen. Prior to last week, the only way to get a single-serve meal was to find the All-in-One booth at a local festival or community event. Now Jordanites can indulge Monday-Saturday.