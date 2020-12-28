It’s no secret that it’s been a tough year for small business owners across the country.
Here in Jordan, though, at least nine new businesses opened doors in 2020.
On top of CARES funding, City Administrator Tom Nikunen said the city was able to give out six $12,500 loans to small-business owners, a total of $75,000.
“It’s been a terrible, terrible year for it,” Nikunen said. “But some businesses have still opened. That’s always something we’re trying to focus on.”
Nikunen also encouraged small business owners to join the city’s Facebook group to post and support one another.
These are a few of the businesses that opened new locations in Jordan in 2020:
Skogland Realty
Dave Skogland has lived in Jordan for over 20 years, and after 18 years with larger brokers, he made the move to start a business of his own in January 2020.
Though the year started out well, when the pandemic hit around March, things began to slow down, Skogland said.
“Like most people, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but business took off late spring and was very strong up until early December,” Skogland said.
2020 was a difficult year to buy a house, but a great one to sell, said Skogland.
“I expect much of the same for at least the first part of 2021, and hopefully things will get back to normal soon for everyone,” Skogland said.
Skogland Realty is located at 226 Water St. You can visit their Facebook page at bit.ly/38vUJtn.
Delia’s All-in-one
Originally a family catering business, Delia’s All-in-One is an “authentic Mexican home flavor restaurant” that celebrated a grand opening in February.
Located at 401 Broadway St. S., the restaurant menu features options all three meals, from breakfast burritos to enchiladas and horchata. In addition to take-out, Delia’s now offers limited outdoor seating to comply with Gov. Walz’s new restrictions.
For more information, visit deliasallinone.com.
Star Auto
If you’re looking for a new vehicle in 2021, there’s a new way you could purchase locally.
Star Auto, located at 860 Quaker Ave. Unit 400 in Jordan, prides itself on a “relaxed shopping experience” and a sales team that aims to inform rather than pressure buyers.
To check out some of the cars that are for sale, you can visit starautous.com.
Miller’s Stealz N’ Dealz
Another new downtown business, Miller’s Stealz N’ Dealz opened in July 2020 and has overstock liquidation items from regional box stores.
Miller’s often shares items for sale on its Facebook page — items from Insta-Pots to electric scooters to jeans are featured for up to 70% off.
Miller’s Stealz N’ Dealz is located at 206 Broadway St. Jordan, MN 55352.
Steffen Studios
Steffen Sharikov was a content creator in St. Paul for years.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he decided rather than drive the hour-long commute each day, it would make more sense to open up a photography studio in Jordan, where he lives.
Sharikov offers everything from editorial photography and headshots to couple and family shoots in his downtown Jordan studio, in the former City Hall building.
Though it’s been a difficult year for many in terms of health and finances, Sharikov said he’s grateful to have expanded his business in 2020.
“For me and my business, we’ve been growing very fast,” Sharikov said. “With an expansion of the new space in Jordan, new marketing team, assistants, editors. . . God has been good!”
For more information you can visit steffensharikov.com.
Mousse Sparkling Wine
Mousse Sparkling Wine Co. opened at 115 First St. E. in September and quickly became one of the most popular stops for shoppers in downtown Jordan.
A Stillwater native, owner Josie Boyle was trained in wine-making in Iowa, New Zealand and Michigan.
She and husband Micah Lennox decided to open a sparkling winery, a dream years in the making, in 2020.
“The pandemic was icing on the cake,” Boyle said. “But we’re taking it in stride, and we’ll continue to do what we can to bring wine to our customers.”
Though indoor dining isn’t an option right now, you can order wine for in-store pick-up or delivery on select dates. Visit moussewinery.com for more information.
Dollar Buys
Ravi Rao, who has owned Talk of the Town Liquor in Jordan for more than five years, opened his most recent venture — Dollar Buys — in November 2020.
The store offers “everyday essentials” at a lower price than grocery stores.
Opening a new business in the middle of a pandemic was challenging, but Rao said he took great satisfaction in being able to provide some local jobs.
“It has added a few additional layers of complexity,” said Rao. “But we believe that this smaller format store that we’re opening actually makes sense for the community as they’re trying to avoid large crowds, and trying to shop local.”
Dollar Buys is located at 370 Seville Drive. Their website is bit.ly/34HwEi6.
Brentwood Terrace
The Scott County CDA opened a new, affordable housing option for independent senior living at the beginning of December.
It’s the ninth of its kind, right next door to the Brentwood Court living community, and boasts close proximity to community spaces like the library, the medical clinic and the pharmacy.
Lorien Mueller is the Senior Director of Property Management at Great Lakes Management, who partnered with the CDA on the Brentwood Terrace project.
“It gives an opportunity for folks that are in and around Jordan, to stay in and around Jordan,” Mueller said. “Maybe they’ve lived here for a number of years or their families are living here. It’s an opportunity to stay in their local community and have a really great place to live.”
It’s located at 405 Seville Drive and more information can be found at brentwoodterraceapts.com, or you can take a virtual tour of the space, bit.ly/3pkDnq7.
The Furington
Jordan High School graduate Emma Adamek is living out a lifelong dream with the opening of her new doggy day care and boarding facility, The Furington.
Adamek and her staff pride themselves on providing the same love and care to pups on a temporary stay that they would receive at home, she said.
“We will treat them just as well as you do at your home to give them just as much love and attention, which is what everybody always wants for their animals,” Adamek said.
As of this month, Jordan residents can schedule their dog to be picked up for free in The Furington’s “pup taxi” rather than dropping them off for daycare.
The Furington is located at 18021 Langford Blvd. Their website is furingtonpup.com.