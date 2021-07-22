A health and smoothie store will open its doors on First Street the last week of July.
Hometown Hub, run by Samantha LeMay, Lainey Schwartz and Shanna Boyd, will serve teas and meal replacement shakes, LeMay told the Jordan Independent. The trio has been giving out samples of their products at spots around Jordan, including the Jordan Police Department.
“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback,” LeMay said of the team’s sample drop-offs.
Schwartz has opened three other Hometown Hub smoothie stores in the area, and LeMay was inspired to get involved after meeting Schwartz at one of her locations, LeMay said.
The threesome hopes to appeal to a wide customer base, including busy students and professionals who can stop by to grab a shake before work or school, Schwartz said. There will be some indoor seating in the storefront as well.
As final inspections of the storefront fall into place, LeMay, Schwartz and Boyd plan on opening for business as soon as July 23, though depending on product shipment delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they may wait to open the doors until the 26th.
Hometown Hub will be open from around 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekends, LeMay said, though they may change the hours depending on LeMay’s, Schwartz’s and Boyd’s schedules.
Hometown Hub’s products are provided by Herbalife, a multi-level marketing company.
Hometown Hub is at 131 First Street in Jordan. The website is www.facebook.com/HometownHubJordan.