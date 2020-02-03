A "Welcome to Jordan" mural was painted in 1989 on a brick building at the corner of Broadway and First streets as part of a project spearheaded by the Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce. Over the years, the mural weathered and paint chipped away until it was hardly legible. Few people wanted to see the mural removed last summer, but it seemed like the only logical choice.
The same could now be said about the chamber itself.
Last month the chamber board reconvened for the first time in years. The outcome of the meeting was simple, but significant: they voted to dissolve the nonprofit organization. But like the "Welcome to Jordan" sign, many would say the chamber was already gone long ago.
Writing on the wall
The chamber was slowly abandoned over the course of several years as members felt they weren’t getting enough benefits to justify annual dues. The final straw occurred two years ago, when chamber president Matt Helgerson finished his term and nobody stepped in to fill the role. Last year the Jordan Independent published an article about the chamber's diminished state, with many local business owners sounding off on why they felt the chamber was abandoned. Some said the organization was controlled from the top down by a select few, others said only a few people were willing to do all the work. Helgerson suggested the chamber needed an executive director in order to function well.
The reality may be that the chamber model is outdated in a city with an active Commercial Club and a business-friendly city hall. But for years, chamber treasurer Cheryl Hawkins, owner of a local accounting firm, didn't think that was the case. Before the board reconvened, Hawkins was the sole remaining active member of the local chamber. As such, she has tasked herself with keeping the nearly-defunct organization on life support.
“I was secretary-treasurer, so I have all the books and I was left standing with all the stuff,” Hawkins said last spring.
For the last couple years, Hawkins has organized the chamber’s downtown trick-or-treat event on Halloween, kept the bills paid and regularly sends out a chamber newsletter. But by the end of 2019, Hawkins and others determined it was time to close up shop for good.
"Enough time had passed with little interest," Hawkins said. "There weren't people with enough energy to make it continue the way it had been. I really, really didn't want to let it go, so I kept it going longer than it probably should have been kept alive."
The last few years have seen the Jordan Commercial Club take up many of the chamber's previous duties, including Jordan Dazzle, Miss Jordan, homecoming royalty and beer sales at Heimatfest. City hall now organizes "Ladies Night Out" business promotion events that occur multiple times a year. City staffers, under the direction of the Jordan Economic Development Authority, also use social media to promote local businesses every week as part of a "shop local' campaign.
"We have been doing the business of the week and other promotions for the community since 2014," City Administrator Tom Nikunen said.
Next steps
The chamber, as a charitable nonprofit, is required to officially notify the state attorney general of their intention to disband and receive confirmation. That process could take close to two months. Then the organization can disperse their remaining funds to qualifying entities. The board plans to distribute the funds to the Jordan Lions, Jordaness Lions, Jordan Education Foundation, Jordan Area Food Shelf and the Jordan Booster Club. Hawkins said Jordan Chamber Dollars will remain valid for the remainder of their 18-month expiration date.
Through all this, the chamber remains a special memory for Hawkins, who found a much-desired sense of community within the organization when she first moved to Jordan and established her business. She said disbanding the chamber may make room for another organization to pop up and fill that void. And while the chamber is now history, that doesn't mean it can't someday have a future in Jordan.
"Nothing prevents somebody from starting another one, but this particular entity needs to be put to bed," Hawkins said.