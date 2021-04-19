Jordan-based Bluff Creek Boutique opened a second location in downtown Shakopee on April 17.
The original location on Broadway Street in Jordan, which features clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories for women, opened in March 2018.
A little over three years and a pandemic later, while looking for extra warehouse storage space, owner Melissa Orthun came across an open store space on Lewis Street in downtown Shakopee.
Immediately, Orthun saw how the space could meet the store’s needs for expanded storage and also become a second location.
The new location will also give Orthun and employees a space to shoot their daily live videos, one of the tools they’ve used to help promote their business and conduct sales throughout the pandemic.
At the new Shakopee boutique, shoppers will find similar offerings to the Jordan location, and Orthun says there is “something for everyone,” from purses to wedding gifts to clothing, and more. Orthun said new arrivals come in every week, so there is always something to find.
Orthun is looking forward to what the new location will mean for her business.
“It’s super exciting to be downtown,” Orthun said.
She said she also looks forward to collaborating with the community in the future.
Bluff Creek Boutique now has two locations — at 232 Broadway St. S in Jordan, and opening Saturday, at 126 Lewis St. S in Shakopee.
The Shakopee location’s hours are Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jordan hours are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday 2-6 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m.