For years, Jordan small business owners have come together to encourage residents to shop local.
This holiday season, supporting your local business owner may be what’s keeping them afloat, says Jeni Schultz, owner of Sassy Kat Boutique.
Schultz is one of the eight small-business owners in Jordan offering special deals for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this weekend, Nov. 27-28.
“We wanted to support every business we can as far as shopping local,” Schultz said. “Those are your friends and your neighbors and your community, and we want them to succeed.”
Participating businesses include Sassy Kat Boutique, The Vinery Floral and Gifts, Snips SpaSalon, Mousse Sparkling Wine Company, Water Street Antiques, The Hub General Store, Bluff Creek Boutique, Love on Harlow Boutique and Thoughtful Marks.
Each business will offer its own special deal, Schultz said — for example, for every $50 spent at Sassy Kat on Friday and Saturday, you’ll earn $10 in “Sassy Kat Cash” along with a free tote bag and necklace.
Throughout the two-day event, each business will operate on slightly different hours, so shoppers should check-in before making their plans, Schultz said.
Though some of the local restaurants originally participating in the Black Friday events are no longer able to due to new restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, Schultz says there are still ways to support these local business owners. For example, Schultz said, you can buy a gift certificate for use once restaurants are able to safely re-open for on-site dining.
“We don’t want (small businesses) to close,” said Schultz.
For more information about the event and to view a full list of participating businesses and offers, you can visit the event Facebook page at bit.ly/36YXClO.