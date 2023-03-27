Jordan Tobacco and Vape, Jordan’s newest business, opened on Feb. 6 after licensing took longer than expected.
Jordan Tobacco and Vape celebrated its grand opening with the city in late February and since then it's had excellent business, said manager Jodi Smith. This is now the fifth location the company has opened; the other locations are in Belle Plaine, New Prague and two in Burnsville.
While the sign has been up for over a year, the business licensing need was a slow process that took longer than expected. According to Smith, expansion into Jordan helped the business get to a place that didn’t have a lot to offer for products that it sells, and also cut down on travel time if customers wanted to go to one of their businesses now that they have a location in Jordan.
In addition to traditional tobacco products and devices, it also has a range of cigars in its in-store humidor, as well as a clothing line, incense and products to help rid of smoke smell.
Jordan Tobacco and Vape is located at 212 Second Street East, next to the post office, and is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.