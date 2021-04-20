Jordan Transformer, a U.S. power transformer and mobile substation designer and manufacturer capable of performing redesign, remanufacture, retrofits, testing, onsite service, and transformer oil processing, has announced the appointment of John Pollock as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of March 9 this year, according to a news release from the company.
Pollock brings international and executive experience related to Jordan Transformer’s line of business having worked as Managing Director of BF Goodrich Aerospace, Inc. – UK, a leading manufacturer of mission critical aircraft sensors and systems supporting global Aerospace industries; President, CEO & Board Director of Aetrium, Inc. – U.S, a manufacturer of specialty automation equipment and test instrumentation used in Semiconductor industry, and Automation Solutions President of PaR Systems, LLC and Officer of PaR Systems (PTY) LTD, – U.S., an innovation partner of custom robotic automation equipment solutions used in Aerospace and Industrial markets.
Pollock was selected due to his established record for demonstrating success in sustainably growing businesses in various markets and customer forward approach, the release said. His global development and leadership experience, competitive and profitable business strategies, and advanced product line extensions and technological innovation, maximize inherent value within a company so as to deliver consistent and competitive results.
Jordan Transformer remains community focused, the release said. The owner of Jordan Transformer LLC, Lollie Ames, stated that “we are very pleased to welcome Mr. Pollock and excited to work with him to continue the growth of the company. As a locally owned family business, it is important that our new CEO share the qualities and values of the family, the company and the community. I am excited for its future.”