For many adults, the kitchen can represent yet another time-consuming chore after a day of hard work. But for homebakers like Hue Yeates, it’s an art studio.
“I grew up with an art room at my house that was filled with oil paints, acrylic paints and chalks. It was something that was kind of natural that I’ve always done,” Yeates said. “I could spend a month trying to do a painting. But with cookies, each little one is like a little canvas. It’s like instant gratification because I can make it and it’s beautiful and someone can appreciate that and eat it.”
Yeates shares her “studio,” Sugar by HY, with her family in Belle Plaine. As a homebaker, she’s part of a growing industry that offers hand-crafted, often customized treats to customers instead of traditional bakery fare.
“I believe that people want customization,” Yeates said. “Homebakers are more likely to do custom orders without adding exorbitant increases in prices.”
Yeates only opened shop in May 2019, but she’s been baking for about two decades — since her kids were little. She started to find recognition as the kids grew older and she began designing and baking treats for booster clubs.
“They’d always sell out,” Yeates said. “So in the Belle Plaine area people started to know who I was, just by going to the organizations and buying my stuff at football games or volleyball games or whatever.”
Last year, Yeates reassessed her career at Healthcare Academy in Henderson and realized she’d be much happier spending her days baking.
“I thought ‘I’m getting old, why not? Why am I doing something that I don’t love,” Yeates said.
The first big step Yeates and her family took was hammering out a budget and ensuring they could sustain the lifestyle change. But even with the confidence of a reliable budget, it was difficult to take that next step.
“It was scary, I’m almost 50. I thought I really should have done this 20 years a ago,” Yeates said. “But as you get older you want to be happy and money doesn’t always equal happiness.”
A few miles up the road in Jordan, Tami Ervin trades in her apron and hairnet after a shift at Radermacher’s bakery department for a more comfortable set of baking clothes. It’s in the evening that she most often finds herself baking orders of gourmet cupcakes and cakes — something she’s been doing at home since 1990.
“I can do cupcakes in my sleep — and sometimes it feels like I am,” Ervin joked.
Filled cupcakes have become a trademark for Ervin, who operates under TK’s Gourmet Cupcakes. Ervin developed her cupcake recipes after decades of kitchen experimentation. The most common flavors are triple chocolate along with peanut butter and jelly, Oreo, lemon, Reese’s peanut butter, salted pecan and raspberry.
Ervin has a massive collection of cupcake styles for customers to choose from, but customization still plays a large role in her business.
“If somebody asks ‘hey, have you ever done this flavor?’ I’ll say ‘no, but I can. I’ll figure it out,’” she said.
Ervin, like Yeates, relies on word of mouth advertising. She recommends new homebakers give out samples to neighbors and businesses.
“I get a lot of orders through my church and from neighbors, then a lot of referrals through that ... I don’t really advertise. I give out business cards, that’s about it,” Ervin said.
Both homebakers heavily rely on holidays and milestones to drive business. Graduations are popular in the spring. Ervin said weddings are a big deal in the summer and fall, both for cupcakes and the wedding cakes she bakes.
Yeates has the comfort of a steady customer: Northwestern Mutual. Every month two bank branches send her a list of clients who are celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, graduations or other special events. The bank orders a custom set of cookies for each client.
“They’ll tell me a little background on the person — it’s their 60th wedding anniversary or they just sold their business and they’re moving to Tahiti — they’ll just ask me to make a dozen cookies for them based on that,” Yeates said. “It’s customized to what’s going on in that person’s life and what their interests are.”
To make these creations a reality Yeates purchased a 3-D printer for designing custom-shaped cookie cutters.
“I can customize anything, I can customize company logos ... I just got one order and they asked me to make Baby Yoda with a Trump hat on,” Yeates said.
Both Yeates and Ervin said their willingness to take on unique, custom orders is what draws most customers to homebakers. Personalized orders, Yeates said, just feel more meaningful.
“I want (the recipient) to feel happy and loved,” Yeates said. “Just knowing that someone out their was thinking of them and took the time to create a gift especially for them.”