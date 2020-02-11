A local family is bringing a little heat to Jordan this winter, as Delia's All-in-One open's their first restaurant downtown this week.
The family-owned and operated business is hosting a grand opening on Feb. 13, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., before opening for regular hours on Valentine's Day. Visitors will be given complimentary chips, guacamole, salsa and agua fresca at the grand opening. Regular orders won't be available until Friday.
"I'm so excited to open the doors for all these people," owner Delia Tinoco said. "I know Jordan needs tacos. This is a dream — I'm very excited."
Many Jordanites have grown familiar with the Mexican fare at local festivals and community events, but this week marks the first time patrons can sit and eat at a brick-and-mortar restaurant or pick up take-out for a quick meal back home.
Delia's menu has been broken down into two categories: the classic All-In-One menu, which consists of build-your-own burritos and taco bowls, along with the addition of more traditionally-prepared Mexican food.
"We are able to offer more options than we typically have at our other events," manager Gabriel Lopez said. "What we do at those events are more of a Tex-Mex, Americanized play on Mexican food, but here with the kitchen we're able to offer more authentic options for our customers."
The restaurant, located on Broadway Street at the former Penney Family Chiropractic building, has been re-designed to serve take-out meals with limited seating. All-in-One will continue to provide catering services, which they previously managed out of a kitchen in Shakopee.
"That's how we've been utilizing this new restaurant space while we finish up all of the final touches," Lopez said.
The inside of the building was painted by Jay Peterson, an artisan that participates in the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. Peterson painted murals and helped redesign the All-in-One logo to better reflect the company's priority of providing an open and welcoming atmosphere.
"That's why we have the positive messages on the wall — 'family, joy' — in Spanish and English," Lopez said. "Our new motto is 'Flavor has no borders.'"
All-in-One was established as a catering business in 2016 but the family has been hoping to open a local restaurant for years. Delia and her family, working with property owner Barb Kochlin, started making progress at the current site last summer, but hit several road blocks along the way.
But the building, Lopez said, has been worth the struggle.
"We want that authentic home flavor vibe so this place is perfect — it's literally a house," Lopez said. "It works perfect that our first restaurant is in a home, part of our logo is 'authentic home flavor.' These family recipes go back years."
The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays. Right now the restaurant is staffed entirely by family.
In anticipation of the opening, Delia said she feels "strong."
"I feel strong because I have everything on my back that I need — I have my whole family," she said.