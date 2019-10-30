Caribou Coffee's prototype "Caribou Cabin" store is set to open in Jordan on Friday, Nov. 15. The store, designed with only drive-thru and walk-up service in mind, will be the first of it's kind.
To celebrate the grand opening, Caribou will offer $1 off any large beverage at the Jordan location, 225 Triangle Lane, on Nov. 15. One dollar from every visit will go back to the Jordan Pride Booster Club which supports, encourages and advances youth activities in the Jordan School District.
The Jordan location will be double the size of the four other Caribou Cabins set to open later this year. It will also be the only cabin to feature a small lobby where guests can order inside. The coffee shop will offer an expanded beverage menu with a selection of breakfast sandwiches and bakery items. It will also feature new "Caribou Bou-sted" collection of caffeine-infused beverages that includes sparkling waters, crafted sodas and juices.
The Caribou Cabin concept is the vision of President and CEO John Butcher. Caribou Coffee will look to add locations over the next 24 months, exploring additional store formats in urban and suburban areas. The strategy was developed to meet customers' increasing demand for convenience and speed.
"Caribou Coffee will continue to lean into the Northern roots that made our brand what it is today," Butcher said in a Caribou press release. "We are confident that our new Cabin concept will differentiate us even more by delivering customers the highest quality coffee, expanded beverage innovation and ownable guest interaction that only Caribou can deliver."
Other Caribou Cabins opening in Minnesota in 2019 are located in Burnsville, St. Peter, Big Lake and Willmar.