A new auto service center could set up shop on Broadway Street in downtown Jordan if the planning commission and city council approve a conditional use permit for Wherley with Wrenches LLC.
The proposed auto garage would occupy the former South Metro Marine boat and trailer sales property at 424 Broadway Street North in downtown Jordan. The applicant, Chad Wherley indicated that no site improvements are proposed in his conditional use permit application. Wherley would use the existing 1,840-square-foot building as a garage and office. Proposed hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
A memo from city staff indicates that the application satisfies conditions for the proposed use and is not in conflict with the comprehensive plan. As a result, city staff recommends the planning commission advance the application to the city council for approval.
The planning commission planned to meet to discuss the issue Thursday, Aug. 13. The next meeting of the Jordan City Council is Aug. 19.