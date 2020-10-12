Talk of the Town Liquor Store owner Ravi Rao has been in business in Jordan for more than five years.
His most recent venture, Dollar Buys, is set to open in early November.
Rao and his business partner own the entire strip mall across the street from the Brentwood senior living complex, though there are several vacancies at the moment.
Rao said the store will carry items like haircare and home cleaning products, as well as some candy and snacks, all priced under five dollars.
The pair identified a gap for Jordan consumers, who can go to a store like Rademacher’s for groceries, but were in need of a place to buy “everyday essentials” at a lower price than somewhere like Walmart or Target.
“It’s kind of exciting to be developing something that we believe is needed by the community,” said Rao.
Rao said the process of opening a small business during the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a few challenges. From hiring employees to designing the store for compliance with social distancing requirements, to creating signs to direct the flow of traffic through the store, state requirements have introduced a few extra steps in the sequence of operations.
“It has added a few additional layers of complexity,” said Rao. “But we believe that this smaller format store that we’re opening actually makes sense for the community as they’re trying to avoid large crowds, and trying to shop local.”
Rao said the pair is excited to continue doing business in Jordan.
“Another point of satisfaction is providing some local employment to folks,” Rao said.
Though there is a lot of preparation that needs to be done in the coming weeks before opening day, Rao says they are excited to continue being a part of the Jordan community.
“We hope this will make the lives of the community a little bit easier, where they don’t have to drive so far out of town,” said Rao. “We think we’ve found our niche.
Dollar Buys is located at 370 Seville Drive, Jordan and will open Nov. 1.