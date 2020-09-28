Businesses in historic downtown Jordan hosted a Ladies Night Out featuring food, drinks, special events and prizes on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Photo gallery: locals enjoy Jordan's 'Ladies Night Out'
Jaimee Hood
