Jordan residents can aid first responders stationed in the Twin Cities by donating supplies at the Pickled Pig Pub in downtown Jordan.
The Pickled Pig is a drop-off site for Invisible Wounds Project, a nonprofit that was founded to raise awareness and provide services to military and emergency personnel who are battling PTSD, mental health issues and suicide.
Last weekend the organization started collecting donations to support first responders in the Twin Cities. Pickled Pig owner Jesse Wilken said the organization is looking primarily for bottled water, energy drinks and non-perishable snacks.
"They collected four or five truckloads over the weekend and they brought it to the various armories for the national guard and distributed it out to them," Wilken said.
The pub is collecting items during their takeout hours. Since his business reopened this week, Wilken, a marine corps veteran and firefighter, said he wanted to do something to support military and emergency personnel who are responding to the Twin Cities protests and riots.
"My heart goes out to the military and first responders who are dealing with this, especially in their own home city," Wilken said. "We love to support our community at the Pickled Pig and our extended community in Minneapolis."