Radermacher's Fresh Market in Jordan is altering their store hours amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak to reserve a morning hour for higher-risk patients, the local grocer announced March 18.
Starting Thursday, March 19, Radermacher's is "requesting all customers to respect our request of having the opening hour of 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. each day reserved for those who are most at risk from COVID-19." Higher-risk individuals include the elderly and immunocompromised. Radermacher's also welcomes first responders and health care workers during this hour.
Regular business hours will remain 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.