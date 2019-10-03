Five businesses from four Scott County communities have been selected as finalists for this year's FAST-TRACK Challenge.
The FAST-TRACK Challenge is coordinated by Technology Village Prior Lake and the Scott County CDA-First Stop Shop. The challenge is open to Scott County community members, entrepreneurs, professionals and students who seek to launch breakthrough inventions and business ideas. Winners receive resources to move their concept to the next level. The challenge, similar to the TV show, "Shark Tank," entails inventors presenting to a panel of judges. The invention is evaluated for viability, creativity, need, growth potential and more.
The companies will pitch their business ideas on Thursday, Oct. 24 and compete for over $20,000 in start-up funds and professional services. Finalists for the 3rd Annual Scott County FAST-TRACK Challenge include:
- Farmhouse Market (Food/Ag/Beverage): The natural and organic foods market in New Prague works directly with local farmers and food producers and uses a technology based approach to provide 24/7 access for members, reducing the need for labor. They have developed a model for rural communities to take control over and profit from their own local food production and consumption.
- Hobby Farmer Canning Co. (Food/Ag/Beverage): This company is interested in taking their new Switchel Fizz beverage to the next level, and teaming up with an established company in Shakopee to bring their refreshing brew of apple cider vinegar, ginger and honey, spiced with various flavors, to the retail market.
- Incident Management Systems (Professional Services/Technology): The IMS Team, based in Jordan, has developed a web-based solution for medium to small fire departments to track their fire training, continuing education training hours and certifications. The product is scheduled to go live in January 2020.
- Prowess LLC (General/Other): Based in Savage, this company has developed the Prowess GameChanger, a patented wireless communication system comprised of a mobile app (iOS, android and Windows), electronic wristband and wireless hub. The sports-coaching product will be used to improve communication between a coach and players on the field.
- Unlocked Golf (General/Other): This start-up company, based in Shakopee, has developed a prototype of a golf swing speed trainer, designed with workout routines to increase a golfers swing speed. The provisional utility patent has been filed for the product.
For more information, visit scottcountyfasttrack.com.