Caribou Coffee’s prototype “Caribou Cabin” store in Jordan opened bright and early Tuesday morning. The store, designed with only drive-thru and walk-up service in mind, is the first of its kind.
Manager Andrew Jacobson said his staff was very busy Tuesday morning with the soft opening, spending most of their time preparing drinks for drive-thru customers. The Jordan location is double the size of the four other Caribou Cabins set to open later this year and it's the only cabin to feature a small lobby where guests can order inside.
The Jordan store is also the only Caribou in the state currently serving the company's new line of "Caribou Bou-sted" beverages that's made up of caffeine-infused sparkling waters, crafted sodas and juices. Jacobson said these drinks will only be available at Caribou Cabins for the time being.
To celebrate their grand opening on Friday, Caribou will offer $1 off any large beverage at the Jordan location, 225 Triangle Lane. One dollar from every visit on Saturday and Sunday will go back to the Jordan Pride Booster Club which supports, encourages and advances youth activities in the Jordan School District.
The Caribou Cabin concept is the vision of President and CEO John Butcher. Caribou Coffee will look to add locations over the next 24 months, exploring additional store formats in urban and suburban areas. The strategy was developed to meet customers’ increasing demand for convenience and speed.
“Caribou Coffee will continue to lean into the Northern roots that made our brand what it is today,” Butcher said in a Caribou press release. “We are confident that our new Cabin concept will differentiate us even more by delivering customers the highest quality coffee, expanded beverage innovation and ownable guest interaction that only Caribou can deliver.”
Other Caribou Cabins opening in Minnesota in 2019 are located in Burnsville, St. Peter, Big Lake and Willmar.