Each year the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association provides $600 scholarships to students of law enforcement who excel academically but need financial help to aid in the continuation of their educational path.
This year, Bryce Johnson of Cedar Lake Township was the local recipient of one of these scholarships.
The award was presented to Johnson by Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen on Jan. 7.
"The qualifications and academic excellence shown by Bryce and the 21 other scholarship recipients across the state reflect the dedication and pride of the outstanding students in Minnesota who will enter the difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public service," according to a press release from Hennen's office.
For a full list of scholarship recipients, visit mnsheriffs.org.