Celebrate Jordan, the annual community open house, was canceled in 2020, but it's back on for this year.
The event, which showcases businesses and organizations that provide opportunities for the residents of Jordan, would have celebrated its 34th year last April.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was pushed back to Sunday, June 6.
Though some of the variables needed to pull it off may change, Community Education and Recreation Director Steve Jensen said they're planning for it to happen.
Over the next month, exhibitors will be finalized and more details will be released to the public as they become available, Jensen said.
There are a few key changes in the works. Rather than its traditional location at the Community Education and Recreation Center, the event will take place outside in the parking lot of Jordan Elementary School.
Jensen anticipates event-goers and vendors will be strongly encouraged to wear masks, in accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control's guidelines.
Though it was disappointing to cancel the event last year, Jensen said it was the best decision at the time to help keep community members safe.
"I'm excited that we're still able to have it happen, just in an outdoor setting," Jensen said. "It may look a little bit different but hopefully we still have a great turnout."
Celebrate Jordan is set to take place June 6 from 1-4 p.m. For more information, visit jordan.k12.mn.us/commed, or the event Facebook page, bit.ly/3dqDZrj.