Before Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order closing bars, restaurants and other places of public amusement Monday night, a couple highly-attended Jordan events were already scrapped in the interest of public health.
Local officials made the decision to cancel Celebrate Jordan, the annual community open house, late last week after the Minnesota Department of Health recommended limiting large gatherings over 100 people.
“We are sad to cancel such a great event,” Community Education and Recreation Director Steve Jensen said in a March 13 press release. “Thank you for your understanding and for helping us in our efforts to keep everyone healthy.”
The community event, originally scheduled for April 5 at the Community Education and Recreation Center, drew an attendance of about 1,800 people last year. April 5 would have marked the 34th annual gathering.
Cinco de Mayo
On the morning of March 16, organizers of Jordan’s Cinco de Mayo festival announced the cancellation of what would have been the fourth annual festival, originally scheduled for May 2.
While further into the calendar year than most other cancelled events, the festival still falls within the eight-week period that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for canceling gatherings of 50 or more people.
“Please remember this celebration was meant as a way to bring diversity to Jordan and raise funds for the Jordan Food Shelf. Please consider making a cash/check donation to the Jordan Food Shelf,” festival organizers said in a March 16 Facebook post. “Check in on your neighbors, show compassion to our senior citizens and those who are most vulnerable. We will be back next year to celebrate, but for now stay healthy.”